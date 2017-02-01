Curry, Mejri lead Mavericks to 113-95 win over 76ers

DALLAS (AP) — Seth Curry scored 22 points, Salah Mejri had 16 points and a career-high 17 rebounds and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 113-95 on Wednesday night for their fifth win in six games.

Mejri played 21 minutes at center with Andrew Bogut out of action and helped Dallas — the NBA’s worst-rebounding team — set a season high for boards and outrebound the Sixers 51-39.

He scored 10 points, all on dunks, early in the fourth quarter to help the Mavericks lead by 22.

Harrison Barnes added 16 points for Dallas, and Devin Harris had 14.

Jahlil Okafor led the 76ers with 16 points, and Ersan Ilyasova added 13. Philadelphia played without starters Robert Covington (bruised right hand) and Joel Embiid (left knee contusion).

The Mavericks led by just four points with three minutes left in the third quarter, but Harris hit back-to-back 3s to start a 13-5 run that gave the Mavericks an 81-69 lead.

Mejri then scored 10 of Dallas’ first 12 points in the fourth, opening the lead to 93-74.

The Mavericks used a 26-8 run to turn a nine-point, second-quarter deficit into a 50-41 lead before the Sixers scored the last six points of the half. Barnes and Curry combined to score the last 13 points of the run.

TIP-INS

76ers: Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made his first start of the season in place of Covington and scored seven points. … Philadelphia won 10 games in January, its most in a month since January 2012. The Sixers won 10 games all of last season.

Mavericks: Yogi Ferrell, who scored a career-high 19 points against Cleveland on Monday, had 11 on Wednesday. He also brought the crowd to its feet late in the third quarter when he knocked the ball away from Philadelphia’s Sergio Rodriguez on a fast break and his momentum carried him headfirst into the first row of spectators. … Mejri reached his season high in rebounds in the first half alone, with 12 boards in just 11 minutes.

WHO’S NOT THERE

A credible starting five could have been constructed from the regulars who missed Wednesday’s game with injuries. With swingman Covington and power forward Embiid out for Philadelphia, Mavericks guards J.J. Barea (left calf strain) and Deron Williams (left big toe sprain) and center Bogut (right hamstring strain) continued to miss time.

Embiid will miss at least the next two games for Philadelphia, while Covington was not ruled out to play Thursday at San Antonio.

Williams could travel on the Mavericks’ upcoming two-game road trip, but Bogut and Barea will likely be out longer.

UP NEXT

76ers: Stay in Texas with a visit to the Spurs on Thursday, the second game in a four-game trip.

Mavericks: Visit Portland on Friday, their first of two matchups in five days with the Trail Blazers.