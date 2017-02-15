Cousins scores 40 points, Kings hold off Lakers 97-96

LOS ANGELES (AP) — DeMarcus Cousins had 40 points and 12 rebounds, and the Sacramento Kings hung on to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 97-96 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight win.

Lou Williams scored 29 points off the bench to lead the Lakers, who rallied from 13 down early in the fourth quarter and tied the game 91-all on his 3-pointer with 1:31 to play.

Los Angeles pulled even twice more, including on another 3 by Williams, but couldn’t overcome Cousins, who scored the final 10 points for Sacramento.

Williams’ potential game-winning 3 went wide right of the basket at the buzzer. He was 4 of 11 from long range.

The Lakers got within two in the third only to have the Kings run off nine points in a row and extend their lead to 68-57. Williams made a 3 and another basket, and Larry Nance Jr. scored to cut Sacramento’s lead to 70-64 heading into the fourth.

Cousins scored 12 points in the opening quarter when the Kings dominated in the paint, 20-8, and shot 67 percent.

Darren Collison, who finished with 13 points, scored five in a 10-0 run during the second quarter. Nick Young’s 3-pointer got the Lakers within two at halftime.

TIP-INS

Kings: Own a 2-1 lead in the season series. … The twin sons of G Matt Barnes had second-row seats behind Lakers co-owner Jeanie Buss. … G Ty Lawson sat out with a left adductor magnus strain. … Also out were F Omri Casspi, F Rudy Gay and G Garrett Temple.

Lakers: With three days between games, the team practiced once and participated in a hot yoga session. Coach Luke Walton said his only request to the players was not to leave if they didn’t like the activity. “Just lie there and enjoy the silence,” he advised them. … Denzel Washington and his wife shared a Valentine’s Day meal of hot dogs and popcorn. … Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig laughed it up courtside and posed for selfies.

MAGIC’S INFLUENCE

Magic Johnson, newly hired as an adviser to Buss, has been talking to the media about his role with the team.

He is set to meet next week with GM Mitch Kupchak and co-owner and executive vice president of basketball operations Jim Buss. Walton anticipates meeting with Johnson at some future date.

“Magic and I will sit down and talk,” Walton said. “I’m excited about it.”

Johnson has said one of his first calls would be to Kobe Bryant to see if the retired Lakers superstar would like any kind of role with the team.

Walton said he’s spoken to Bryant this season, but there were no plans to bring him in.

“He’s given me advice on ways to work with some of these young, talented guys,” Walton said. “Trying to tap into the best way to communicate and get (through) to them.”

UP NEXT

Kings: At Golden State on Wednesday in their last game before the All-Star break. The Kings are 4-8 in the second game of a back-to-back.

Lakers: At Phoenix on Wednesday before the break begins. The Lakers are 3-9 in the second game of a back-to-back.