Conley, Gasol lead Grizzlies past Suns, 130-112

By The Associated Press February 28, 2017 10:54 pm 02/28/2017 10:54pm
Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol shoots between Phoenix Suns forward Marquese Chriss (0), center Alex Len (21), and guard Eric Bledsoe (2) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Mike Conley scored 29 points and Marc Gasol added 28 while making all five of his 3-point shots to lead the Memphis Grizzlies past the Phoenix Suns, 130-112 on Tuesday night.

Zach Randolph finished with 23 points and eight rebounds, while Tony Allen had 11 points as Memphis shot 56 percent, including 12 of 25 from outside the arc. The 130 points were a season high for Memphis, which won its second straight.

Conley was 10 of 19 from the field. Gasol shot 10 of 16 and Randolph was 10 of 15 as Memphis shot a season-best percentage from the field.

Eric Bledsoe had 20 points for the Suns, while TJ Warren finished with 17 and Alex Len had 12. Devin Booker, the Suns’ second-leading scorer at 21.1 points a game, was limited to nine points on 3 of 11 from the floor.

