Conley, Gasol help Grizzlies send Nets to 13th straight loss

NEW YORK (AP) — Mike Conley scored 32 points, Marc Gasol had 19 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the hapless Brooklyn Nets 112-103 on Monday night.

Brandan Wright added 17 points and Vince Carter had 14 as the Grizzlies won for the fourth time in their last five games.

Brook Lopez and Spencer Dinwiddie each had 17 points as the Nets lost their 13th straight overall and 15th straight at home to set a new franchise record for futility.

The Nets trimmed the Grizzlies’ 16-point lead to 99-92 on Rondae Hollis-Jefferson’s dunk with 3:55 left. However, Conley scored Memphis’ next nine points to clinch the victory.

The Nets led 19-17 before the Grizzlies closed the first quarter on a 10-0 run and took the lead for good. They scored seven straight in the second quarter and took a 52-42 lead into halftime.

The Nets got within five early in the third quarter but the Grizzlies soon pushed it to 70-55 on JaMychal Green’s jumper with 5:58 left in the period. They led 79-72 after three and Brooklyn got no closer than five again.

Green finished with 10 points.

Sean Kilpatrick (15), Trevor Booker (13), Hollis-Jefferson (13), and Bojan Bogdanovic (11) also scored in double figures for Brooklyn.

TIP-INS:

Grizzlies: Starter Tony Allen did not play because of a “planned recovery day,” according to the team. James Ennis III started in his place. . Memphis is 16-13 on the road this season, but only 5-7 against Eastern Conference teams. . The Grizzlies own the third-longest active streak among all NBA teams with six consecutive winning seasons and playoff appearances. Only the Spurs (20 straight) and Hawks (9) have longer streaks.

Nets: Brooklyn has lost to the Grizzlies five straight times. The Nets have not won a game in the series since March 5, 2014, a 103-94 victory in Brooklyn. . Dinwiddie’s 17 points were a season high.

MEMPHIS MOTIVATION

Prior to the game, Grizzlies coach David Fizdale wanted to make sure his team was ready to play against the worst team in the NBA. “I talk a lot about empathizing with a team that’s struggling,” he said. “I try to present scenarios like we’re making this a Game 6 on the road that extends our season. I want our guys thinking like that.”

BARCLAYS BUMMER

The Nets’ 15 straight home losses are a new franchise record. The New Jersey Nets lost 14 straight at home during the 2009-10 season. Brooklyn has not won at home since Dec. 26 against the Hornets (120-118).

GRIZZLIED VETERAN

Carter, who turned 40 on Jan. 26, is the oldest player in the NBA. Now in his third year with the Grizzlies, Carter was a member of the New Jersey Nets for five seasons (2004-09). He is still third on the franchise’s scoring list (8,834 points), right behind Lopez (9,928).

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Memphis hosts New Orleans on Wednesday. The Grizzlies have won both games against the Pelicans so far this season, with each extending to overtime.

Nets: Brooklyn hosts Milwaukee on Wednesday. The teams have already met three times this season, with the Bucks winning each one. Milwaukee has won the last seven meetings in the series. The Nets’ last victory came on March 20, 2015, a 129-127 triple-overtime affair.