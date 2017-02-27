6:46 pm, February 27, 2017
Celtics’ Bradley returning to starting lineup against Hawks

By The Associated Press February 27, 2017 6:24 pm 02/27/2017 06:24pm
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics says guard Avery Bradley is returning to the starting lineup against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night after sitting out more than a month with a sore right Achilles.

Coach Brad Stevens says Bradley will play restricted minutes in games this week, getting somewhere between 15 and 25 minutes per night.

Bradley has been out since Jan. 18, missing 22 of the last 23 games. The Celtics have gone 15-7 without him.

In 36 games this season, Bradley is averaging 17.7 points and 6.9 rebounds.

Topics:
Latest News NBA News
