NBA News

Cavs trade ‘Birdman’ Andersen to Hornets for 2nd-round pick

By The Associated Press February 13, 2017 1:36 pm 02/13/2017 01:36pm
FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2016, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' Chris Andersen (00) shoots against the Toronto Raptors during an NBA pre-season basketball game in Cleveland. The Cavaliers traded injured center Chris Andersen and cash to the Charlotte Hornets for a protected second-round draft pick. The move made Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, opens a roster spot for Cleveland and gives the NBA champions another asset to use for future deals. (AP Photo/Phil Long, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers traded injured center Chris Andersen and cash to the Charlotte Hornets for a protected second-round draft pick.

The move made Monday opens a roster spot for Cleveland and gives the defending NBA champions another asset to use for future deals. The NBA trading deadline is Feb. 23.

Andersen, best known for his tattoos and hustle on the floor, suffered a season-ending injury to his right knee during practice on Dec. 16 and underwent surgery. The 38-year-old nicknamed Birdman has remained with the club during his rehab.

Cavs general manager David Griffin has been re-tooling his roster, dealing for shooting specialist Kyle Korver and signing forward Derrick Williams to a 10-day contract. It’s a safe bet that Griffin will make additional moves as the Cavs try to defend their title.

Andersen was teammates with LeBron James for two seasons in Miami. He signed as a free agent with Cleveland in July.

