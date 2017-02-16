Bulls rest G Wade against Celtics

7:56 pm, February 16, 2017
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls are going to rest Dwyane Wade for their final game before the All-Star break.

Wade had missed Chicago’s last two games with a bruised right wrist, and woke up Thursday with an illness. Chicago doesn’t play again until next Friday against Phoenix, giving the 35-year-old Wade a couple weeks of rest between games.

Wade is averaging 19.1 points in 48 games in his first season with the Bulls.

Forward Paul Zipser also is out with left ankle tendinitis, but coach Fred Hoiberg says Nikola Mirotic is available for Thursday night’s game against Boston. The 6-foot-10 forward had missed two straight games with back spasms.

