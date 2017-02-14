Bulls beat Raptors for 11th straight time, 105-94

CHICAGO (AP) — Doug McDermott scored 20 points, All-Star Jimmy Butler had 19 points and 12 assists in his return to the lineup, and the Chicago Bulls continued their mastery over the Toronto Raptors in a 105-94 victory on Tuesday night.

Taj Gibson had 14 points and Rajon Rondo added 12 to help the Bulls beat the Raptors for the 11th straight time. Toronto’s last win in the series was Dec. 31, 2013.

Chicago led by as many as 23 points and never trailed in the final three quarters to snap a three-game skid.

Kyle Lowry scored 22 points to lead the Raptors, who lost their third straight and fell one-half game behind idle Atlanta for the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. DeMar DeRozan was limited to 18 points — 10 below his season average. He was whistled for his second technical found in the final minute and ejected from the game.