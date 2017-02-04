11:43 pm, February 4, 2017
Bucks rout Suns to snap 5-game losing streak

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 11:33 pm 02/04/2017 11:33pm
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives past Phoenix Suns forward TJ Warren during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

PHOENIX (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points to lead six Milwaukee players in double figures and the Bucks snapped a five-game losing streak with a 137-112 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night, their highest-scoring game of the season.

Devin Booker, whose 20-foot bank shot at the buzzer beat the Kings in Sacramento on Friday night, scored 31 points for the Suns, 27 during a blistering final 7:13 of the first half.

The Bucks shredded the Suns’ defense, shooting 63 percent while setting season highs for most points in a quarter, half and game.

Ex-Sun Mirza Teletovic added 19 points and Jabari Parker had 18 for the Bucks in just their second win in the last 12 games.

Rookie Marquese Chriss scored a career-high 27 points for Phoenix.

