Barton scores 31 in Nuggets’ 110-87 win over Mavericks

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 11:50 pm 02/06/2017 11:50pm
Denver Nuggets guard Will Barton, right, drives to the net past Dallas Mavericks guard Wesley Matthews in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Denver. The Nuggets won 110-87. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Will Barton scored 31 points, connecting on five 3-pointers, and the Denver Nuggets overcame the absence of three starters to beat the Dallas Mavericks 110-87 on Monday night.

Gary Harris added 20 points and Wilson Chandler had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Nuggets, who were without forward Danilo Gallinari because of a left groin strain and guard Emmanuel Mudiay due to a recurrence of a lower back injury. Also missing the game was forward Kenneth Faried, who was excused to tend to personal matters.

Dallas, which was also short-handed, was led by Seth Curry and Yogi Ferrell. They had 15 points apiece, but the loss ended a four-game winning streak for the Mavericks.

Trailing by as many as 27 early in the third quarter, the Mavericks closed the period with an 18-6 run and pulled to 82-67 going into the fourth. Wesley Matthews and Curry both hit 3-pointers in the run.

Topics:
Latest News NBA News
NBA News