It’s official: Raptors acquire Serge Ibaka from the Magic

By The Associated Press February 14, 2017 6:07 pm 02/14/2017 06:07pm
Orlando Magic forward Serge Ibaka (7) dribbles against Dallas Mavericks forward Harrison Barnes (40) during the second half of an NBA basketball in Dallas, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Toronto and Orlando have finalized a trade that sends Serge Ibaka to the Raptors for Terrence Ross and a 2017 first-round pick.

Orlando general manager Rob Hennigan said Tuesday evening the trade of Ibaka for Ross was necessary the Magic in hopes of salvaging a season that has gone drastically off course.

Ibaka averaged 15.1 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Magic this season. He has long been considered a rugged defensive power forward, and his experience making deep playoff runs with the Thunder should be a tremendous asset to the Raptors.

Ibaka will be a free agent this summer. Ross is in the first year of a three-year, $31 million contract.

Ross averaged 10.4 points and 2.6 rebounds with the Raptors, who entered Tuesday tied for the fourth-best record in the Eastern Conference.

