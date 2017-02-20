12:34 am, February 20, 2017
AP Source: Pelicans acquiring Cousins in multi-player deal

By The Associated Press February 20, 2017 12:10 am 02/20/2017 12:10am
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the Sacramento Kings have agreed to trade DeMarcus Cousins and Omri Casspi to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for Tyreke Evans, 2016 first-round draft pick Buddy Hield, Langston Galloway and first- and second-round draft picks this summer.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday night because the trade is not official and has not been announced by either team.

The deal pairs Cousins, a frontcourt All-Star from nearby Mobile, Alabama, with Anthony Davis, who on Sunday night was the 2017 All-Star MVP after scoring 52 points, breaking Wilt Chamberlain’s 1962 record of 42 points.

NBA News
