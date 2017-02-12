AP source: Nuggets trade Nurkic to Trail Blazers for Plumlee

DENVER (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that the Denver Nuggets have traded big man Jusuf Nurkic to the Portland Trail Blazers for center Mason Plumlee.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Sunday because the trade has not been announced.

The Vertical first reported the deal. Denver also receives a second-round pick and cash, while the Blazers get a first-rounder.

Nurkic is averaging eight points this season. The 7-footer known as the “Bosnian Beast” became somewhat expendable with the emergence of Nikola Jokic.

Plumlee was a first-round pick by Brooklyn in 2013, before being dealt to Portland two years later. The former Duke standout averaged 11.1 points this season for Portland, which sits a game behind Denver for the eighth playoff spot in the West.