4:47 pm, February 12, 2017
51° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Legendary jazz singer Al Jarreau has died at age 76, CBS reports. Story developing.

NBA News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » AP source: Nuggets trade…

AP source: Nuggets trade Nurkic to Trail Blazers for Plumlee

By The Associated Press February 12, 2017 4:21 pm 02/12/2017 04:21pm
Share
New York Knicks center Kyle O'Quinn (9) scores a goal past Denver Nuggets center Jusuf Nurkic (23) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Nuggets won 131-123. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

DENVER (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that the Denver Nuggets have traded big man Jusuf Nurkic to the Portland Trail Blazers for center Mason Plumlee.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Sunday because the trade has not been announced.

The Vertical first reported the deal. Denver also receives a second-round pick and cash, while the Blazers get a first-rounder.

Nurkic is averaging eight points this season. The 7-footer known as the “Bosnian Beast” became somewhat expendable with the emergence of Nikola Jokic.

Plumlee was a first-round pick by Brooklyn in 2013, before being dealt to Portland two years later. The former Duke standout averaged 11.1 points this season for Portland, which sits a game behind Denver for the eighth playoff spot in the West.

Topics:
Latest News NBA News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » AP source: Nuggets trade…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Romantic recipes for your valentine

Going out to an expensive dinner isn’t your only option for February’s celebration of love. And these decadent recipes aren't just for desserts.

Recommended
Latest

NBA News