BREAKING NEWS President Donald Trump has named Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as his new national security adviser.

All-Star game ratings are best since 2013

By The Associated Press February 20, 2017 3:24 pm
Western Conference forward Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors (35) goes to the basket during the second half of the NBA All-Star basketball game in New Orleans, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. (Bob Donnan/USA Today via AP, Pool)

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA All-Star game drew an average audience of 7.8 million viewers, making it the most-viewed All-Star broadcast since 2013.

Turner Sports announced the numbers on Monday. The number of viewers peaked at 8.5 million and the total audience was up 3 percent from last year’s game.

The hype surrounding the game centered on Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook playing on the Western Conference team together. Durant left Oklahoma City last summer to join Golden State, leaving his longtime teammate Westbrook behind with the Thunder. Westbrook did not hide his dissatisfaction with Durant, which ratcheted up the intrigue heading into the game on Sunday.

The two shared the court for just 81 seconds and Oklahoma City posted the highest local market rating with a 10.9.

