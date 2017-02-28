8:17 pm, February 28, 2017
57° Washington, DC
Agent: Andrew Bogut has chosen the Cavaliers

By The Associated Press February 28, 2017 8:08 pm 02/28/2017 08:08pm
Veteran center Andrew Bogut has chosen to join the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Bogut’s agent, David Bauman of ISE, told The Associated Press on Tuesday night that Bogut plans to sign with the Cavaliers as soon as he clears waivers. Bauman anticipates that Bogut will join the defending NBA champions by this weekend.

Bogut was traded at the deadline from Dallas to Philadelphia in a deal that brought Nerlens Noel to the Mavericks. He and the 76ers agreed to part ways so Bogut could join a contender, and he had several teams lining up to add the defensive-minded center.

Bauman says the decision was “a lot harder than Bogut anticipated.” Bogut has already informed Cleveland, Boston, San Antonio and Houston of his decision.

