Adviser admits to stealing $1M from pro athlete clients

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former financial adviser has pleaded guilty to embezzling $1 million from four clients, including former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson and former NBA All-Star Glen Rice.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release that 55-year-old Brian Ourand of Chicago pleaded guilty to wire fraud Monday in federal court in Washington.

In his plea agreement, Ourand admitted to stealing money from his pro athlete clients for his personal use and others’. Ourand’s employer reimbursed the athletes for their losses.

Ourand faces a term of 33 to 41 months in prison at sentencing on May 2. He will also be required to pay restitution.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.