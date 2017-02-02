8:24 pm, February 2, 2017
76ers’ without Embiid, Noel for matchup against Spurs

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 7:55 pm 02/02/2017 07:55pm
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Philadelphia center Joel Embiid will not play against the San Antonio Spurs, remaining at home to rest a bruised left knee.

The 76ers will also be without Nerlens Noel, who has an upper respiratory infection, and Robert Covington is out with a bruised right hand.

Embiid will have his knee looked at Friday, and a decision will be made at that time about his availability for Saturday’s game in Miami.

The leading Rookie of the Year candidate, Embiid is averaging 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in 31 games. The 7-footer has sat out 12 games previously for rest after missing all of the prior two seasons recovering from a pair of surgeries on his right foot.

San Antonio will be without LaMarcus Aldridge, who has a sore right knee. He has missed three games this season, including two for rest. The 6-foot-11 forward is averaging 17.5 points and 7.2 rebounds in his second season with the Spurs.

San Antonio is already without starting center Pau Gasol, who underwent surgery Jan. 20 to repair a broken left ring finger. Gasol broke his fourth metacarpal Jan. 19 while warming up before the Spurs’ home game against Denver. The 7-footer was expected to miss four to six weeks.

