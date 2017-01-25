4:31 pm, January 26, 2017
Warriors: Jerry West doing well after brief hospital visit

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 12:13 pm 01/25/2017 12:13pm
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Golden State Warriors say Hall of Famer and team executive board member Jerry West is doing well after a brief hospital visit following a fall.

Warriors spokesman Raymond Ridder was in touch with West’s wife and provided the update Wednesday morning, a day after West was taken to a Southern California hospital for observation and tests.

The 78-year-old West, in attendance during the Warriors’ recent long homestand this month, fell on Tuesday.

TMZ.com first reported West’s hospitalization.

