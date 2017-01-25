Warriors: Jerry West doing well after brief hospital visit

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Golden State Warriors say Hall of Famer and team executive board member Jerry West is doing well after a brief hospital visit following a fall.

Warriors spokesman Raymond Ridder was in touch with West’s wife and provided the update Wednesday morning, a day after West was taken to a Southern California hospital for observation and tests.

The 78-year-old West, in attendance during the Warriors’ recent long homestand this month, fell on Tuesday.

TMZ.com first reported West’s hospitalization.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments