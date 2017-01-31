Warriors coach Steve Kerr expects Curry back against Hornets

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Stephen Curry is eating well again, went through his shooting routine and worked out Tuesday, two days after the two-time reigning NBA MVP missed a game at Portland with the stomach flu. He is expected to play against Charlotte on Wednesday night at Oracle Arena as long as he continues to regain strength.

Coach Steve Kerr gave Golden State the day off Monday after back-to-back games — at home Saturday night against the Clippers then Sunday night at Portland, where Curry was forced to watch the game from the team hotel while sick. The Warriors had what Kerr called a “maintenance day” Tuesday rather than a full practice. Players could get treatment for any injuries, shoot around and lift weights.

“Steph’s feeling better. He’s getting his shots up and getting a workout in,” Kerr said. “Yesterday was good for him. He kept his food down. He’s feeling better. I would say highly likely that he plays.”

Starting center Zaza Pachulia was undergoing an MRI exam on his injured right shoulder Tuesday, with results not expected to be announced until Wednesday morning’s shootaround. Pachulia landed hard on his outstretched right arm and shoulder while making a key steal in the fourth quarter of the Warriors’ 113-111 win at Portland.

He and Curry both were listed as questionable to face the Hornets, Curry’s hometown team.

Curry zipped around with what appeared his usual energy going through his meticulous shooting sequence.

“He looked good. He didn’t look sick,” Kevin Durant said. “He looked like Steph.”

Reserve power forward David West, meanwhile, will still be out Wednesday. He will have a follow-up X-ray and examination Wednesday night for the non-displaced fracture in his left thumb that he suffered Jan. 18 against Oklahoma City. He did some light scrimmage work Tuesday with the other backups.

