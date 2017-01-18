Walker, Hibbert lead Hornets past Blazers 107-85

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kemba Walker scored 23 points, Roy Hibbert provided a huge boost off the bench, and the Charlotte Hornets stopped a five-game slide with a 107-85 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night.

Nicolas Batum added 17 points for the Hornets, who limited the Trail Blazers to 35 percent shooting and snapped an eight-game streak of allowing at least 100 points. But it was the 7-foot-2 Hibbert who stole the show.

Hibbert, who came in averaging 5.2 points per game, had a season-high 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting and provided two of the game’s biggest highlights.

He brought the crowd to its feet on a drop-step drive through the lane and an unexpected one-handed dunk over Meyers Leonard. A few minutes later, Hibbert threw an alley-oop pass intended for Frank Kaminsky that inadvertently went in. Hibbert didn’t even crack a smile as he jogged back down court.

Damian Lillard scored 21 points and C.J. McCollum had 18 for Portland, which has lost three straight and 16 of 22 since Dec. 5.

The Hornets led 79-72 after three quarters but blew the game open in the fourth behind eight quick points from Kaminsky. The reserve had all 11 of his points in the final quarter, including three 3-pointers.

Charlotte returned home after losing five straight on the road to fall under .500, a streak that moved the team to the outside of the Eastern Conference playoff picture. But the win pulled the Hornets even at 21-21.

Walker had a big first half, hitting 6 of 9 shots and three 3-pointers to help the Hornets build a 54-46 lead.

TIP-INS

Trail Blazers: Made all 11 free throws, but shot 8 of 31 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Hornets: Turned 16 Portland turnovers into 21 points. … Bench outscored Portland’s reserves 44-22.

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers: Travel to face the improving Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night.

Hornets: Back home on Friday night to host another high-scoring team in the Toronto Raptors.

