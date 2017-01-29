Vucevic helps Magic edge Raptors 114-113 in Toronto

TORONTO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic had 25 points and 10 rebounds, D.J. Augustin added 21 points off the bench and the Orlando Magic beat the Toronto Raptors 114-113 on Sunday night.

Vucevic, who also had five assists, keyed a late-second quarter surge that saw the Magic (19-30) close the first half on a 21-2 run to take the lead for good in snapping a three-game losing streak.

It was just Orlando’s second win in the past 16 games against Toronto.

Kyle Lowry led the Raptors with 33 points, eight assists and five rebounds. Fellow All-Star DeMar DeRozan, Toronto’s leading scorer, returned to the lineup after missing three games with a sprained right ankle and had 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

It was Toronto’s sixth loss in the past seven games.

Lowry hit a 3-pointer with 5.2 seconds left to cut Orlando’s lead to two, but Vucevic sank a pair of free throws to make it a four-point game before Lowry hit another 3 with just 0.5 seconds remaining.

The Magic inbounded the ball to seal the victory.

Orlando led 100-85 with little more than 6 minutes remaining. Toronto then went on a 16-5 run over the next four-plus minutes to make it close.

DeRozan’s jumper cut the Magic lead to 105-101 with 2:20 to go, but Jeff Green scored the next five points, including a 3, to give Orlando some breathing room.

The Magic led 83-78 going into the fourth quarter.

Orlando was up by as many as 11 points at the midpoint of the third quarter before the Raptors cut into it with an 11-5 run over a two-minute stretch. Toronto had a chance to tie the game in the final minute of the third but couldn’t hit the shot.

Orlando’s shooting cooled off in the third as the Magic hit 9 for 20 from the field. But the Raptors continued to struggle, hitting just 8 for 23 from the field in the period.

Jonas Valanciunas hit a foul shot with 6:20 to go in the half to give the Raptors a 49-39 edge. Orlando then scored 19 straight points with Vucevic leading the surge, hitting 3 for 3 from the field, including a pair from beyond the arc.

The Magic were 11 for 17 (65 percent) in the second quarter, including 4 of 6 on 3s. The Raptors didn’t make a field goal over the final 6:52 of the first half and were just 5 for 16 in the second quarter.

TIP-INS

Magic: Former Raptor Bismack Biyombo, a fan favorite when he played in Toronto last season, received a loud ovation when he checked into the game late in the first quarter. . Orlando scored 14 points off 10 Toronto turnovers in the first half. . The Magic had a 38-30 edge on points in the paint.

Raptors: DeRozan’s two free throws were the only points Toronto scored in the final 6:20 of the second quarter, missing eight straight field goal attempts. . Lowry has scored at least 24 points six of the past seven games. . Toronto is 17-15 when allowing 100 or more points.

UP NEXT:

Magic: Orlando wraps up a three-game road trip Monday night in Minnesota. The Timberwolves won the first meeting of the season 123-107 in Orlando on Nov. 9.

Raptors: Toronto closes out a three-game homestand on Tuesday against New Orleans. The Raptors have defeated the Pelicans in 10 of the past 13 meetings.

