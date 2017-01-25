4:29 pm, January 26, 2017
Towns, Embiid highlight NBA’s Rising Stars rosters

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 2:57 pm 01/25/2017 02:57pm
Minnesota Timberwolves teammates Karl-Anthony Towns, center, and Tyus Jones (1) celebrate their lead in the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Minneapolis. The Wolves won 111-108. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns and Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid are holding out hope that they will be named as All-Star reserves on Thursday. If not, they have a consolation prize.

Towns and Embiid were both named on Wednesday to the rosters for the Rising Stars Challenge. The game features some of the NBA’s best rookies and sophomores and will be played on Friday night of All-Star weekend in New Orleans.

Towns is a member of the U.S. team that also includes Myles Turner, Devin Booker, Malcolm Brogdon, Marquese Chriss, Brandon Ingram, D’Angelo Russell, Frank Kaminsky and Jahlil Okafor.

Embiid leads the international team that also has Nikola Jokic, Kristaps Porzingis, Emmanuel Mudiay, Jamal Murray, Dante Exum, Trey Lyles, Buddy Hield, Domantas Sabonis and Dario Saric.

NBA News