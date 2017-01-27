9:10 am, January 27, 2017
Thunder F Kanter fractures forearm punching a chair

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 8:55 am 01/27/2017 08:55am
Dallas Mavericks guard Justin Anderson (1) goes up for a shot while defended by Oklahoma City Thunder center Enes Kanter, left, during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City forward Enes Kanter is out indefinitely after fracturing his right forearm punching a chair Thursday night during the Thunder’s victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

Thunder coach Billy Donovan said X-rays showed the break. Kanter left the game for good with 7:34 left in the second quarter.

Kanter is one of the NBA’s top reserves and is the Thunder’s third-leading scorer at 14.4 points per game. He finished third in balloting for the league’s top sixth man last season, and his scoring average is up this season.

