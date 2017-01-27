Thunder F Kanter fractures forearm punching a chair

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City forward Enes Kanter is out indefinitely after fracturing his right forearm punching a chair Thursday night during the Thunder’s victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

Thunder coach Billy Donovan said X-rays showed the break. Kanter left the game for good with 7:34 left in the second quarter.

Kanter is one of the NBA’s top reserves and is the Thunder’s third-leading scorer at 14.4 points per game. He finished third in balloting for the league’s top sixth man last season, and his scoring average is up this season.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments