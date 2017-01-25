10:16 pm, January 25, 2017
49° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Listen now to President Donald Trump's interview with ABC's David Muir.

NBA News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » Thomas, Crowder push Celtics…

Thomas, Crowder push Celtics past Rockets, 120-109

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 10:07 pm 01/25/2017 10:07pm
Share
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) drives to the basket past Houston Rockets forward Montrezl Harrell (5) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (AP) — Isaiah Thomas had 38 points and nine assists, Jae Crowder scored 23 and the Boston Celtics beat the Houston Rockets 120-109 on Wednesday night.

It was Thomas’ 15th game this season with at least 30 points and his 29th consecutive outing with 20 or more. Crowder grabbed 10 rebounds and Al Horford totaled 20 points and nine assists for Boston (27-18), which had lost three straight games.

James Harden finished with 30 points and 12 assists, Ryan Anderson scored 19 and Sam Dekker had 15 off the bench as the Rockets (34-15) lost for the sixth time in nine games.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NBA News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » Thomas, Crowder push Celtics…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl 51 ads -- sneak peeks and previews

Some of the commercials are building buzz already. Have a look at a few of the early offerings.

Recommended
Latest

NBA News