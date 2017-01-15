Sunday’s Sports Transactions

|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
DALLAS MAVERICKS — Signed G Pierre Jackson to a 10-day contract.
DELAWARE 87ERS — Acquired F Roscoe Smith from Los Angeles for the returning player rights to G Juwan Staten, pending a physical.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
DENVER BRONCOS — Agreed to terms with assistant offensive line coach John Benton.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled D Jordan Oesterle from Bakersfield (AHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled F Joel Vermin from Syracuse (AHL).
ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Returned D Jordan Henry to Brampton (ECHL).
SAN DIEGO GULLS — Returned G Ryan Faragher to Utah (ECHL).
TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled F Eric Faille from Orlando (ECHL).
UTICA COMETS — Returned G Jonah Imoo to Manchester (ECHL).
ELMIRA JACKALS — Announced Rochester (AHL) assigned G Jason Kasdorf to the team. Released G Nick Niedert as emergency backup.
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Released D Brandon Pfeil. Loaned F Brandon Alderson to Syracuse (AHL).
MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Released G Corey McMahon as emergency backup.
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Released G Wylie Rogers as emergency backup.
QUAD CITY MALLARDS — Released F Sebastian Geoffrion. Loaned F Alex Petan to Iowa (AHL).
READING ROYALS — Loaned F Olivier Labelle to Syracuse (AHL).
EAST CAROLINA — Named Brandon Lynch defensive backs coach.
FURMAN_Named Skylor Magee defensive line coach.
MEMPHIS — Promoted Darrell Dickey to offensive coordinator, Kenny Dillingham quarterbacks and tight ends coach and Ryan Silverfield run game coordinator.
