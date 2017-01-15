5:10 pm, January 15, 2017
46° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

NBA News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » Sunday's Sports Transactions

Sunday’s Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press January 15, 2017 4:59 pm 01/15/2017 04:59pm
Share
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

DALLAS MAVERICKS — Signed G Pierre Jackson to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

DENVER BRONCOS — Agreed to terms with assistant offensive line coach John Benton.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled F Joel Vermin from Syracuse (AHL).

American Hockey League

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Returned D Jordan Henry to Brampton (ECHL).

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Returned G Ryan Faragher to Utah (ECHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled F Eric Faille from Orlando (ECHL).

UTICA COMETS — Returned G Jonah Imoo to Manchester (ECHL).

ECHL

ELMIRA JACKALS — Released G Nick Niedert as emergency backup.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Released D Brandon Pfeil. Loaned F Brandon Alderson to Syracuse (AHL).

MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Released G Corey McMahon as emergency backup.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Released G Wylie Rogers as emergency backup.

QUAD CITY MALLARDS — Released F Sebastian Geoffrion. Loaned F Alex Petan to Iowa (AHL).

READING ROYALS — Loaned F Olivier Labelle to Syracuse (AHL).

COLLEGE

EAST CAROLINA — Named Brandon Lynch defensive backs coach.

FURMAN_Named Skylor Magee defensive line coach.

MEMPHIS — Promoted Darrell Dickey to offensive coordinator, Kenny Dillingham quarterbacks and tight ends coach and Ryan Silverfield run game coordinator.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NBA News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » Sunday's Sports Transactions
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Vice President Joe Biden through the years

View some of the images of Vice President Joe Biden snapped by White House Photographer Pete Souza and his staff.

Recommended
Latest

NBA News