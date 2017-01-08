Sunday’s Sports Transactions

|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
CHICAGO BULLS — Recalled F Paul Zipser from Windy City (NBADL).
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Recalled F Richaun Holmes from Delaware (NBADL).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Fired defensive coordinator Ray Horton. Named Gregg Williams defensive coordinator.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned Fs Laurent Dauphin and Brendan Perlini and D Anthony DeAngelo to Tucson (AHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled Fs Michael Bournival and Erik Condra from Syracuse (AHL).
