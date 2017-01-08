3:24 pm, January 8, 2017
NBA News

Sunday’s Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press January 8, 2017 3:06 pm 01/08/2017 03:06pm
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Recalled F Paul Zipser from Windy City (NBADL).

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Recalled F Richaun Holmes from Delaware (NBADL).

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Fired defensive coordinator Ray Horton. Named Gregg Williams defensive coordinator.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned Fs Laurent Dauphin and Brendan Perlini and D Anthony DeAngelo to Tucson (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled Fs Michael Bournival and Erik Condra from Syracuse (AHL).

