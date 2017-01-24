9:58 pm, January 24, 2017
Spurs edge Raptors 108-106 for 5th straight victory

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 9:51 pm 01/24/2017 09:51pm
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) looks to pass under heavy pressure from San Antonio Spurs guard Kyle Anderson (1), forward David Lee (10) and guard Danny Green (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) — LaMarcus Aldridge scored 21 points, Patty Mills added 18 off the bench and the San Antonio Spurs beat the Toronto Raptors 108-106 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight victory.

Without Kawhi Leonard, Tony Parker and Pau Gasol, the Spurs completed a season sweep of the Raptors following a 110-82 home victory earlier this month.

Kyle Lowry had 30 points and reserve Terrence Ross added 21 for the Raptors, who have lost four in a row for the first time since March 4-10, 2015.

In a back-and-forth fourth quarter that saw eight lead changes — after just two in the preceding 36 minutes — the Spurs finally took control on a floating jump shot from rookie Dejounte Murray with 1:29 to play.

The Raptors’ Norman Powell missed on 3-pointer as time expired.

Topics:
Latest News NBA News
NBA News