Randolph, Gasol shine in Grizzlies’ 102-95 win over Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Zach Randolph scored a season-high 28 points, Marc Gasol added 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Utah Jazz 102-95 on Saturday night.

Randolph bullied defenders in the post throughout the night and Gasol worked the Utah defense both inside and out, routinely hitting turnaround fade-away jumpers and going 4-of-5 on 3-pointers.

The Grizzlies took a 52-43 lead into halftime after a 13-2 run gave Memphis a 10-point lead. Randolph had his way with the Jazz post defenders and had 10 of his 14 first-half points in the second quarter.

The Jazz shot just 26.3 percent from the field in the second quarter and never led in the second half.

Mike Conley helped keep the Jazz at bay in the fourth quarter and finished with 23.

Rodney Hood led the Jazz with 20 points.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Chandler Parsons did not play due to a planned recovery day. … Brandon Wright did not play due to a left ankle injury. Coach David Fizdale called him day-to-day. … Deyonta Davis missed his second consecutive game due to personal reasons. … Memphis has finished two games of a six-game road trip, its longest since 2007.

Jazz: Forward Derrick Favors rested and did not play. Trey Lyles started in his place. … Alec Burks scored double figures for the fourth consecutive game with 20 points.

ROTATIONS

The Jazz have had a revolving door at the backup point guard with Shelvin Mack, Dante Exum and Raul Neto all being shuffled in and out of the rotation. With the return of Burks, Jazz coach Quin Snyder has started to use a three-wing combination without a point guard much more.

Neto was inactive Saturday, Mack didn’t play and Exum logged five minutes.

“Continuity is always good, but it’s got to fit where you are,” Snyder said. “By virtue of injury … we’ve had cause to have different combinations and different guys. … This is probably November for us with some of those rotations.

“It would be good to settle into something. I don’t know if that’s going to be possible. The main thing is you want to be as good as you can be.”

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Memphis faces the Phoenix Suns on Monday for game No. 3 of its six-game road trip.

Jazz: Utah hosts the Milwaukee Bucks and first-time All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo on Wednesday.

