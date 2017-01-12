8:05 pm, January 12, 2017
Porzingis out for Knicks against short-handed Bulls

By The Associated Press January 12, 2017 7:49 pm 01/12/2017 07:49pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis is out again for the New York Knicks with a sore left Achilles tendon, while rookie Paul Zipser is making his first career start for the short-handed Chicago Bulls.

Porzingis continues to have problems with an injury that sidelined him for three games recently. Coach Jeff Hornacek says the second-year forward felt soreness and stiffness Thursday after struggling through a 98-97 loss at Philadelphia a night earlier.

Zipser, who has played in just 10 games, was a surprising choice to start for a Bulls team missing forwards Jimmy Butler and Nikola Mirotic because of illness. Rookie guard Denzel Valentine also is out after getting sick at the arena and getting sent back to the hotel.

