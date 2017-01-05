10:49 pm, January 5, 2017
Pistons hold off Hornets when Belinelli’s shot is too late

By The Associated Press January 5, 2017 10:30 pm 01/05/2017 10:30pm
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Marco Belinelli nearly pulled off one of the craftiest buzzer beaters in memory, but his bank shot was disallowed because it came too late, and the Detroit Pistons held on for a 115-114 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night.

Belinelli was inbounding from the sideline with 0.5 seconds remaining and the Hornets down by one. Detroit’s Marcus Morris was guarding the inbounder but had his back turned, and Belinelli bounced the ball off him and caught the carom. He then took a shot that banked in, but it was waved off — and a video review confirmed the basket came just after time expired.

Kemba Walker scored 20 of his 32 points in the final period, helping Charlotte rally from a 19-point fourth-quarter deficit.

