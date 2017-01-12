8:06 pm, January 12, 2017
Pelicans star Anthony Davis out with bruised left hip

By The Associated Press January 12, 2017 7:56 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis didn’t suit up for Thursday night’s game against Brooklyn because of an injured left hip.

Davis bruised his hip in the Pelicans’ 110-96 win over the New York Knicks on Monday. He went through some training during the pregame warmups in Brooklyn, but didn’t shoot.

Davis is second in the NBA in scoring, averaging over 20 points. He is sixth with more than 12 rebounds a game.

