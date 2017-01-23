4:45 pm, January 25, 2017
58° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

NBA News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » Pelicans' Anthony Davis ruled…

Pelicans’ Anthony Davis ruled out vs. Cavaliers

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 7:34 pm 01/23/2017 07:34pm
Share
New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) makes a pass after being blocked near the basket by Brooklyn Nets center Justin Hamilton (41) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Max Becherer)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — All-Star Anthony Davis will not play for the New Orleans Pelicans in a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night.

Before New Orleans made the announcement, Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said Terrence Jones would start at center if Davis was sidelined by his right quad contusion, which occurred during New Orleans’ loss to Brooklyn on Friday night.

Davis leads the Pelicans with 28.6 points, 12 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game.

Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue says the Cavaliers, who’ve lost four of six, should know better than to suffer a letdown against a New Orleans squad missing its best player. Lue noted that the Pelicans beat Cleveland in a game two seasons ago in which Davis played only six minutes because of a chest injury.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NBA News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » Pelicans' Anthony Davis ruled…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl 51 ads -- sneak peeks and previews

Some of the commercials are building buzz already. Have a look at a few of the early offerings.

Recommended
Latest

NBA News