6:42 pm, January 16, 2017
44° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

NBA News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » Pelicans' Anthony Davis leaves…

Pelicans’ Anthony Davis leaves game after hard landing

By The Associated Press January 16, 2017 6:00 pm 01/16/2017 06:00pm
Share
New Orleans Pelicans' Anthony Davis makes a pass against Indiana Pacers' Paul George during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — New Orleans center Anthony Davis has left the Pelicans’ game at Indiana after landing hard on his back following a foul.

Team officials said he injured his right hip and left thumb on Monday, and X-rays were negative. His return was doubtful.

The three-time All-Star got hurt with 7:08 left in the third quarter when he leapt for a seemingly uncontested dunk only to get hit on the arm by Pacers center Myles Turner. The collision sent Davis sprawling to the ground where he stayed for a few moments before getting up and limping to midcourt.

He then made two free throws before being replaced and walking straight to the locker room with a trainer.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NBA News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » Pelicans' Anthony Davis leaves…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Presidential inaugurations

See photos of past presidential inaugurations.

Recommended
Latest

NBA News