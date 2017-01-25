4:19 pm, January 26, 2017
Pelicans All-Star Davis re-injures right thigh vs. Thunder

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 9:55 pm 01/25/2017 09:55pm
Share
New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis, left, falls during a battle for the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Domantas Sabonis, center, and center Enes Kanter, right, in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Max Becherer)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Pelicans All-Star Anthony Davis has re-injured his right thigh, limping off the court during Wednesday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Pelicans say Davis, who left with 2:11 left in the second quarter, has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Davis had sat out Monday night’s game against Cleveland because of a right thigh bruise that first occurred the previous Friday night during a loss to Brooklyn.

New Orleans managed to beat the Cavaliers without Davis, but trailed the Thunder 64-45 at halftime.

Davis, who came in averaging 28.6 points and 12 rebounds per game, has scored eight points and grabbed five rebounds before he left the game.

New Orleans next plays Friday night at home against San Antonio.

Topics:
Latest News NBA News
