No Bull: Wade, Butler, Rondo stand ground on strong comments

CHICAGO (AP) — Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler aren’t backing down after questioning the Chicago Bulls’ desire, and Rajon Rondo isn’t issuing any retractions for firing back at them.

Rondo said he “absolutely” felt he needed to defend the younger players after Wade and Butler teed off on the team following a a href=’https://apnews.com/7811f392336943fcaacac747fe2197fe/Schroder-scores-24,-Hawks-end-game-on-19-4-run-to-beat-Bulls’rough loss/a to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. He did just that a href=’https://apnews.com/9822227afcda49fb8a380caf3c93ffcc/Bulls’-Rondo-lashes-out-at-Wade,-Butler-in-Instagram-rant’on Instagram/a the following day while calling out the two stars and questioning coach Fred Hoiberg’s control of the locker room.

Wade insisted he has “no issue, no problems” with Rondo. He also made it clear he has no regrets about his comments, shaking his head no.

All three were fined but not suspended.

General manager Gar Forman said the Bulls were “extremely disappointed” grievances were aired in public.

