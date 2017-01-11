6:30 am, January 11, 2017
NBA hopeful, stricken by illness, returns to basketball

By The Associated Press January 11, 2017 6:03 am 01/11/2017 06:03am
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Former Baylor standout Isaiah Austin has arrived in Serbia after being cleared to play basketball again, 2½ years after he was diagnosed with Marfan syndrome during a physical before the NBA draft.

Austin, who played for the Bears from 2012-14, has signed with FMP Belgrade with a view to joining regional champions Red Star Belgrade next year.

The 7-foot-1 player wasn’t selected in the 2014 NBA draft after being diagnosed with Marfan syndrome, a genetic disorder that affects the connective tissue that holds together the body’s cells, organs and tissue.

The 23-years-old Austin wrote on his Facebook page that “after 2014 I was told this day would never come, but God is great and has been with me this whole time, so here I am!”

