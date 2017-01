By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA corrected a scoring error made last week in the Los Angeles Lakers’ home victory over the Indiana Pacers.

The NBA said Friday that Indiana’s Glenn Robinson III was incorrectly credited with a 3-pointer on a jumper shot inside the 3-point line with 1:49 remaining. The final score of the Jan. 20 game is now Los Angeles 108, Indiana 95.

