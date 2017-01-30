6:25 pm, January 30, 2017
35° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NBA News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » NBA coach invokes Hitler…

NBA coach invokes Hitler in criticizing travel ban

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 5:52 pm 01/30/2017 05:52pm
Share

BOSTON (AP) — Detroit Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy calls President Donald Trump’s travel ban “scary” and mentioned Japanese internment and Hitler’s treatment of Jews while criticizing the policy.

The order temporarily suspends immigration from seven majority Muslim countries. On Monday in Boston, Van Gundy told reporters: “It’s starting to get really, really scary stuff now. We’re getting into the days of, now we’re judging people by their religion — trying to keep Muslims out.”

He added: “We’re getting back to the days of, you know, putting the Japanese in relocation camps, and Hitler registering the Jews.”

The Pistons play at Boston on Monday night.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Government News Latest News NBA News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » NBA coach invokes Hitler…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Snow dusts DC region

A light dust of snow early Monday, Jan. 30 coated parts of Maryland, Virginia and D.C. in a world of white. See photos from around the area.

Recommended
Latest

NBA News