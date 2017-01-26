11:51 am, January 27, 2017
NBA All-Star Game Roster

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 7:34 pm 01/26/2017 07:34pm
All-Star Game: Feb. 19
At Smoothie King Center
New Orleans
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Starters

LeBron James, Cleveland; Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee; Jimmy Butler, Chicago; Kyrie Irving, Cleveland; DeMar DeRozan, Toronto.

Reserves

Paul George, Indiana; Kevin Love, Cleveland; Kyle Lowry, Toronto; Paul Millsap, Atlanta; Isaiah Thomas, Boston; Kemba Walker, Charlotte; John Wall, Washington.

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Starters

Kevin Durant, Golden States; Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio; Anthony Davis, New Orleans;

Stephen Curry, Golden State; James Harden, Houston.

Reserves

DeMarcus Cousins, Sacramento; Marc Gasol, Memphis; Draymond Green, Golden State; Gordon Hayward, Utah; DeAndre Jordan, L.A. Clippers; Klay Thompson, Golden State; Russell Westbrook; Oklahoma City.

