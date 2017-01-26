NBA All-Star Game Roster

|All-Star Game: Feb. 19
|At Smoothie King Center
|New Orleans
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Starters
LeBron James, Cleveland; Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee; Jimmy Butler, Chicago; Kyrie Irving, Cleveland; DeMar DeRozan, Toronto.
Paul George, Indiana; Kevin Love, Cleveland; Kyle Lowry, Toronto; Paul Millsap, Atlanta; Isaiah Thomas, Boston; Kemba Walker, Charlotte; John Wall, Washington.
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Starters
Kevin Durant, Golden States; Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio; Anthony Davis, New Orleans;
Stephen Curry, Golden State; James Harden, Houston.
DeMarcus Cousins, Sacramento; Marc Gasol, Memphis; Draymond Green, Golden State; Gordon Hayward, Utah; DeAndre Jordan, L.A. Clippers; Klay Thompson, Golden State; Russell Westbrook; Oklahoma City.
Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.
comments