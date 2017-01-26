7:37 pm, January 26, 2017
Mavericks to be without 4 key contributors vs. Thunder

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 7:24 pm 01/26/2017 07:24pm
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Four of the Dallas Mavericks’ top five scorers in points per game will sit out when they face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night.

Forward Wesley Matthews is out with a right hip strain, forward Dirk Nowitzki is resting because it’s the second-game of a back-to-back, guard Jose Juan Barea is out with a left calf strain and guard Deron Williams is out with a sprained left big toe.

Harrison Barnes, the team’s scoring leader with 20.2 points per game, is the only one of the team’s top five scorers in points per game who will play.

