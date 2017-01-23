4:45 pm, January 25, 2017
Leonard joins injured Spurs with sore left hand

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 6:52 pm 01/23/2017 06:52pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Kawhi Leonard won’t play in the Spurs’ game in Brooklyn because of a sore left hand, joining three key players already sidelined.

Tony Parker, Pau Gasol and Manu Ginobili are also missing the game Monday night because of various injuries. San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich says Leonard, the reigning Western Conference player of the week, was whacked on the hand in a recent game and it was painful.

Popovich said no X-rays were needed and that hopefully Leonard’s hand would heal quickly.

