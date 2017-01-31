9:46 am, February 1, 2017
41° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NBA News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » LeBron James labels Charles…

LeBron James labels Charles Barkley ‘a hater’ for criticism

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 9:48 am 01/31/2017 09:48am
Share
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, left, passes against Oklahoma City Thunder' Andre Roberson in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

DALLAS (AP) — LeBron James has apparently had enough of Charles Barkley’s criticism.

Barkley took issue last week with James’ call for the Cavaliers to secure another playmaker to help contend for a second-straight NBA title. The outspoken TNT “Inside the NBA” analyst called James “inappropriate” and “whiny.”

James told ESPN following the Cavs 104-97 loss at Dallas on Monday night that Barkley is “a hater” and added that he’s not going to let Barkley “disrespect my legacy.” James also brought up some of Barkley’s past controversies and legal troubles, before saying, “All I’ve done for my entire career is represent the NBA the right way.”

The four-time NBA MVP says he’s tired of biting his tongue and “there’s a new sheriff in town.”

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NBA News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » LeBron James labels Charles…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Fun things to do in February

With the second month of 2017 around the corner, see what events will be happening around town.

Recommended
Latest

NBA News