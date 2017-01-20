Lakers’ D’Angelo Russell slips, mildly sprains knee ligament

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell mildly sprained a ligament in his right knee in the opening minutes of Los Angeles’ game against the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.

Russell will be re-evaluated at halftime, when he might try to return to the game.

Russell was hurt while going around a screen set by teammate Julius Randle on Los Angeles’ second possession. The point guard’s left leg alarmingly stretched backward when he lost his footing, and he stayed down on the court for several moments.

He eventually walked on his own to the locker room, where the sprain was diagnosed.

Russell is averaging 14.8 points, 4.5 assists and 3.8 rebounds during the second NBA season for the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 draft.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments