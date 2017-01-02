12:12 am, January 2, 2017
47° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS The Washington Redskins have been eliminated from playoff contention following a 19-10 loss to the New York Giants.

NBA News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » Kyle Lowry scores 41…

Kyle Lowry scores 41 as Raptors hold off Lakers, 123-114

By The Associated Press January 2, 2017 12:07 am 01/02/2017 12:07am
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kyle Lowry scored 20 of his season-high 41 points in the fourth quarter, and the Toronto Raptors held on to stop a two-game skid with a 123-114 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night.

Lowry also had nine rebounds and seven assists, while DeMar DeRozan scored 31 points in another big game in his hometown as the Atlantic Division-leading Raptors got back in winning form on the fifth stop of their six-game road trip.

Nick Young hit seven 3-pointers and scored 26 points for the Lakers, who emerged from a miserable December with their 15th loss in 17 games despite a stirring fourth-quarter rally.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Entertainment Latest News NBA News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » Kyle Lowry scores 41…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Top photos of 2016

The Associated Press has photographers around the world. Here are some of the best photos they took in 2016.

Recommended
Latest

NBA News