7:43 pm, January 2, 2017
44° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

NBA News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » Knicks' Porzingis sits 2nd…

Knicks’ Porzingis sits 2nd straight, hopes to play Wednesday

By The Associated Press January 2, 2017 7:12 pm 01/02/2017 07:12pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis is missing his second straight game because of a sore left Achilles’ tendon.

Carmelo Anthony and Courtney Lee were back in the starting lineup against Orlando after missing all or part of the last game, but the Knicks decided to give Porzingis another game to rest his injury. He says he felt better Monday and is hoping he can return Wednesday against Milwaukee.

Porzingis, second on the team with 20.1 points per game, says the injury began bothering him a little over a week ago and became more painful in the last couple of days. But he says team doctors checked him Monday and found nothing serious but wanted to keep him out to be cautious.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NBA News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » Knicks' Porzingis sits 2nd…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

30 recipes for your slow cooker

The best part about these hearty, comforting meals? All of them can be made in your slow cooker.

Recommended
Latest

NBA News