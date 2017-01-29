Knicks holding out Rose against Hawks with sprained ankle

ATLANTA (AP) — Knicks guard Derrick Rose was upbeat about his health despite being ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks while recovering from a sprained left ankle.

Rose wore a boot before the game to relieve pressure on the ankle. Coach Jeff Hornacek said Rose also likely will miss the team’s game at Washington on Tuesday and possibly more.

“I don’t want to say because you never know with an ankle,” Hornacek said.

Rose was hurt in the third quarter of Friday night’s 110-107 win over Charlotte. The team said X-rays were negative.

“It feels better every day,” Rose said. “You know with knee to ankle and hamstring injuries, I just have to take my time with it and listen to my body and I think that’s what I’m doing right now.”

Rose said the ankle “started throbbing right away” but didn’t swell.

Rose is third on the New York team with his average of 17.9 points per game. The former Chicago Bulls star said he feels refreshed despite the recent injury.

“I felt great,” he said. “…. Playing the amount of games I’m playing in I almost feel like a rookie.”

Brandon Jennings started for Rose at point guard.

AP freelance writer Amy Jinkner-Lloyd contributed to this report.

