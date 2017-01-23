4:40 pm, January 25, 2017
Kings snap 5-game skid with 109-104 win over Pistons

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 10:17 pm 01/23/2017 10:17pm
Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in Auburn Hills, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — DeMarcus Cousins had 22 points and 14 rebounds, and the Sacramento Kings snapped a five-game losing streak with a 109-104 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night.

Ty Lawson added 19 points and helped Sacramento turn the game around with a strong second quarter. Lawson scored nine points in the second, and the Kings outscored the Pistons 37-24 in the period to take a 65-62 lead into halftime.

A 3-pointer by Lawson put Sacramento up 101-90 in the fourth, and the Kings held on from there to stop Detroit’s three-game winning streak.

Andre Drummond had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Pistons.

The Kings were playing the third game of an eight-game road trip. They’ve won only two of their last 10 games, and both victories were against the Pistons.

Detroit jumped out to an early 11-point lead and led 38-28 after one quarter, but the Pistons were outplayed after that. Lawson scored seven points in a span of 38 seconds early in the second.

TIP-INS

Kings: Sacramento had 17 second-chance points. The Pistons came in allowing only 9.4 per game. … Sacramento’s bench outscored Detroit’s 52-30.

Pistons: Detroit G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope returned after missing four games with a left rotator cuff injury. He scored 14 points but went only 4 of 14 from the field. … F Jon Leuer scored 15 points on 6-of-6 shooting in the first quarter. He didn’t score again.

BETTER OFF DRIVING?

Sacramento’s previous game was Saturday at Chicago, but what figured to be a simple trip to the Detroit area Sunday turned into a bit of a mess. A team spokesman said the Kings’ flight was delayed and they were on the plane for about seven hours.

UP NEXT

Kings: Visit the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.

Pistons: Visit the Miami Heat on Saturday night after a four-day layoff.

