Kevin Love’s back problem gives Cavs another issue to handle

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kevin Love’s back flared up just when things were starting to calm down for the Cavaliers.

Love is undergoing an MRI and medical evaluation Monday to see what’s causing the back spasms that have bothered him for weeks. The All-Star left Sunday’s win over Oklahoma City in the first half and did not travel with the NBA champions for their game in Dallas.

The team is expected to provide an update on Love, who is averaging 19.9 points and 11 rebounds.

The Cavs, who play five of their next six games on the road, may decide to give Love some time off to see how his back responds.

Love was kept out of the second half of a loss at Golden State on Jan. 16 with spasms and was rested on Jan. 18 against Phoenix. The 28-year-old forward has been dealing with a back issue since he was traded to Cleveland from Minnesota in 2014. He scored one point and grabbed eight rebounds in 12 minutes Sunday before heading to the locker room.

Love’s status could have a ripple effect over the coming weeks as the team looks to add frontcourt depth and a backup point guard. The Cavs are expected to make some moves before the Feb. 23 trade deadline.

Cleveland has been dealing with some turbulence since LeBron James called the roster “top heavy” and questioned whether the front offices was satisfied with one title.

While being named an Eastern Conference reserve last week, Love’s name surfaced again in trade rumors, this time in a potential deal with New York for Carmelo Anthony.

