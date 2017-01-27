James, Irving help Cavs break losing streak, beat Nets

CLEVELAND (AP) — LeBron James thinks a rocky January can help the Cleveland Cavaliers in the long run.

“The road to a championship or the road to success shouldn’t be a bed of roses,” he said after scoring 31 points Friday night in a 124-116 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. “It’s never been my road. I shouldn’t expect anything different. So having bumps in the road, I think it builds character.”

Kyrie Irving added 28 points and the Cavaliers ended a turbulent week with a much-needed victory. The NBA champions had lost three straight and six of eight while James questioned whether the organization was fully committed to winning a second title.

The Cavaliers took advantage of a timely visit from the NBA’s worst team. Irving scored 20 points, and James added 10 in the third quarter when Cleveland built an 86-62 lead.

Kevin Love, named to the All-Star team Thursday, had 13 points and 14 rebounds.

“Yeah, I feel better,” said Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue, whose team is 6-7 this month. “It feels good to get a win anyway you can get it.”

The Nets have lost four straight and 15 of their last 16. Brooklyn played without leading scorer Brook Lopez (rest) and top rebounder Trevor Booker (illness).

Sean Kilpatrick led Brooklyn with 18 points, and Bojan Bogdanovic had 17.

James criticized the roster’s construction following a loss to New Orleans, which played without All-Star Anthony Davis, on Monday. He met with his teammates, Lue and general manager David Griffin, prior to a loss to Sacramento on Wednesday.

Griffin said he understood James’ frustration, but took issue with the four-time MVP’s assertion that the Cavs appeared satisfied with one title.

Asked Friday about his relationship with owner Dan Gilbert, James said, “He’s the owner of the team, I’m one of the players on the team. It’s not about me and it’s not about him, so, it’s a non issue.”

The controversy has left Lue dealing with a distraction while his team has gone through its toughest stretch of the season, but Brooklyn coach Kenny Atkinson knew the Cavaliers might take out their frustrations on his team.

“Putting them on edge isn’t the best thing in the world (for us),” Atkinson said.

Cleveland led by 11 in the first half and took a 55-47 lead into halftime on Richard Jefferson’s 3-pointer at the buzzer. James and Irving took over in the third as Cleveland raced to a 24-point advantage.

Brooklyn scored nine straight points and trailed 86-73, but Irving hit two 3-pointers and scored on a drive to the basket, pushing the lead to 94-73.

BREAK TIME?

The Cavaliers began a stretch of three games in four days, which ends with a back-to-back set at home against Oklahoma City on Sunday and Monday at Dallas.

“We’ve been looking at resting a couple of guys a little bit down the road,” he said. “Not sure what game. We’ve got to get to playing right first. Once we start winning again then we’ll look at resting guys.”

TIP-INS

Nets: Brooklyn dressed 10 players. G Caris LeVert also rested, but Atkinson expects both Lopez and the rookie guard to play Saturday. G Joe Harris (sprained left ankle) is also out while G Jeremy Lin (strained left hamstring) missed his 16th straight game. … F Quincy Acy’s second 10-day contract expires Sunday.

Cavaliers: The voting process for next month’s All-Star Game has been questioned since several players who see little playing time received votes. “There’s always goofy votes,” James said. “I mean, Donald Trump is our president.” James supported Hillary Clinton in November’s election. … Jefferson returned after missing a game because of the birth of his son.

UP NEXT

Nets: Visit Minnesota on Saturday. Brooklyn was a 119-110 home winner over the Timberwolves on Nov. 8.

Cavaliers: Host Oklahoma City on Sunday. James averaged 29 points and 11 assists against the Thunder last season.

